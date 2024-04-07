Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th Apr 2024

Bradford murder inquiry: Police seek man with Chester links

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for assistance in locating Habibur Masum, a 25-year-old man from Oldham who has links to the Chester area.

Masum is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre, an incident that took place yesterday afternoon, Saturday, 6 April. Police have said that the victim and suspect were acquainted.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build. He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoody with the hood up.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

“If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3:20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

“We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

Any current sightings of Habibur Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999.

Any other information that could assist the investigation should be reported via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of 6 April.

