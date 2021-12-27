Boxing Day callout for NEWSAR volunteer rescue team after woman suffers injury in a fall at Loggerheads

NEWSAR – the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue team were called into action on Boxing Day to assist a woman who suffered a fall at Loggerheads County Park.

The team were scrambled on Sunday afternoon following a call from North Wales Police who reported a woman had suffered a lower leg injury in a fall.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “Team members attended and provided pain relief before splinting the injured leg.”

“She was then evacuated using our stretcher and wheel.”

“Before finally being handed over to an ambulance crew waiting at the road. Get well soon!”

The NEWSAR spokesperson added: “We also had some fantastic assistance from one of the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley rangers who was one of the first on scene, also a member of the public who met us at the road end as we arrived and gave great directions to speed up our attendance.”

The team also praised a “wonderful nurse called Kate” who took the time to drop off a vacuum leg splint at the home of the NEWSAR team members.”

“This was at the end of a long Boxing Day shift in A&E at Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Thank you Kate for ensuring we got this expensive bit of kit back.”

NEWSAR appeal

The team has launched an urgent fundraising appeal as it looks to replace its Incident Control Vehicle

The volunteer rescuers need to raise £65,000 to replace their current ageing and unreliable vehicle.

The Incident Control Vehicle is integral to search and rescue operations the team are called to, without it, they would be unable to respond to many of the calls they are scrambled to in the region.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NEWSAR team members are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The search and rescue team’s primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

To donate click here or contact fundraisingofficer@newsar.org.uk about potential larger donations including company or organisation sponsorship options.