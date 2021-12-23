Boss of Deeside based Iceland urging people to get vaccinated as staff sickness levels spiral

The managing director of Deeside based Iceland has urged people to get vaccinated as the supermarket chain battles with a wave of staff sickness.

Richard Walker said 700 staff members have been forced to take time off as the Omicron variant spreads throughout the UK.

He said staff sickness levels are now greater than the point at which previous lockdowns were triggered.

Mr Walker tweeted: “Interesting to note that previous lockdowns all coincided with our Covid absence rate breaching 600-650 colleagues. Today’s is 700.

“Please let’s all get jabbed folks! Last thing we want or business needs is another lockdown.”

The Iceland CEO also said it was time to “open a pub in our Flintshire HQ” in response to a news article

about people in Wales facing fines of £60 for going into their offices but not if they meet in the pub under new Welsh Government coronavirus laws.

He later posted a picture of Champagne and wine bottles and said “The Deeside Arms has opened” – there was no sign of any cheese.

A retail trade union is urging customers to respect shopworkers and follow the rules following the reintroduction of social distancing in Welsh shops.

From Boxing Day businesses and services will have to put in place a 2m rule on social distancing and extra measures to protect customers and staff, such as one-way systems and physical barriers.

This is alongside the existing requirement to wear face coverings.

Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) has welcomed the Welsh Government decision and has called on retailers to promote the use of face coverings, hand hygiene and social distancing.