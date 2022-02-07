Booming Flintshire town centre leads the way with dog-friendly shopping campaign

A booming town centre continues to lead the way with shoppers in North Wales.

And Mold has also become a favourite with pet owners after more than 20 businesses signed-up to allow dogs onto their premises.

‘Dog-Friendly Mold’ encourages anyone visiting the town with their four-legged friends to “leave only footprints” and ensure waste is picked up and disposed of to keep the streets clean.

The campaign has been embraced by customers and store owners across the area, with many now offering tasty treats, water bowls, and safe outdoor spaces.

Among them is RainbowBiz CIC social enterprise, whose director Sue Oliver said canine kindness has been well received at their Hippy Shop.

“We have a water bowl at the door and signs saying dogs are welcome,” she said.

“For many people, their dog is their best friend, so we understand that having them with them while they visit us is important.

“As a result, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs and their owners coming here – as long as they all behave, they’re always welcome!”

The same goes for Simmi Womanswear on New Street, whose owner Simone Ellis unveiled a new range of ‘paw-fect’ designer gifts this week.

“We have keyrings, bags and more for pet owners, which are already proving popular,” she said.

“The feedback to being a ‘dog-friendly’ business has been positive, and as long as the owners are responsible, they’re always welcome here.”

Words echoed by Gareth Jones, owner of Mold Alehouse on Earl Road.

“We are proud to support the campaign and always happy to serve well-behaved dogs, and their well-behaved humans!”

Mold has been celebrating a town centre vacancy rate of just 5.8%, having seen more than 50 shops open in the last two years.

The town’s retail success led to praise from Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, who admired its “distinctive” offering and said: “What you see in places like Mold is that they have developed something that’s different. It’s not just like being on any other high street in any other town.”

Marie Revell, owner of Latte Lottie in the Daniel Owen Precinct certainly agrees, and says the warmth between businesses, shoppers, and their pets, has brought a feelgood factor to the area.

In fact, Marie’s own dog – sprocker spaniel Lottie – inspired the name for the coffee and sandwich bar, which opened last summer.

“The reaction from customers is always positive, they are delighted to have somewhere to bring their dog, to relax and unwind, especially when the weather is bad,” she said.

“We are more than happy to accommodate them, and the free sausages and treats we give the dogs always go down well! It’s a great campaign and once again shows why Mold is such a unique, friendly place.”

For more information and a list of which businesses are part of the Dog-Friendly Mold scheme, visit www.totallymold.org.uk/Dog-Friendly-Mold and email totallymold@moldtowncouncil.org.uk if you would like to register your organisation as dog-friendly.

Visit www.totallymold.org.uk for details on the Totally Mold voucher scheme and where you can spend them.