Blue Light card holders will be able to use Asda Rewards App to get discount

Blue Light Card holders will be able to receive their Asda discount through the supermarket rewards app from Thursday 4th May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The change enables cardholders to get 10% off their in-store shopping simply by scanning their Asda Rewards app at the checkout, rather than presenting their Blue Light Card and ID as previously required. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition, Blue Light Card holders who scan their Asda Rewards app in-store for the first time between 4th May and 31st May will receive a £2.50 bonus in their Cashpots, deposited in June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Asda Rewards app provides customers with the opportunity to earn pounds, not points, each time they purchase certain products or complete a milestone mission. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over four million Asda customers use the Rewards app every month and have accrued more than £70m in their Cashpots, which they can spend to reduce their grocery bills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Asda has also confirmed that all of its colleagues will continue to receive a 10% discount in-store and online from their first day of employment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, expressed pride in the partnership with Asda and its ongoing support for NHS staff and other frontline workers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “We know how much our members have enjoyed using the discount. Asda has always done so much to show its appreciation to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and the continuation of this partnership will support millions of blue light workers across the country.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Since last May, our members have saved a phenomenal £128 million when shopping at Asda and I hope the extension of the 10% discount plus the added benefits of using the Rewards app, will continue to help families and individuals across the UK during the cost-of-living crisis.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Baxter, Senior Director for Loyalty at Asda, said: “The Blue Light community do a fantastic job at keeping us all safe, healthy, and supported, so we’re happy to be able to offer them exclusive offers through our popular Asda Rewards app.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As well as benefiting from everyday low prices, Asda Rewards users earn pounds through the app, and by building their Cashpot, are rewarded for simply shopping with Asda.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme offering discounts to workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector, and armed forces. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

