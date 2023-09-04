Beware of Gnomes: Flintshire police issue burglary warning
In an unusual alert, South Flintshire Police have issued a warning to residents about Christmas gnomes mysteriously appearing in front gardens, particularly in the Broughton area.
This seemingly innocent act, according to the police, might be more sinister than it appears.
The gnomes, they suggest, could be used as a “calling card” by potential burglars.
The idea is simple: if the gnome remains uncollected, it might indicate that the property is vacant, making it an attractive target for break-ins.
“We are advising residents to be particularly vigilant,” said a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police.
While the appearance of a gnome might seem harmless, it’s essential to understand the potential implications and ensure that homes are adequately secured.
The police have also urged residents to report any suspicious activities or individuals they might spot in their neighbourhoods.
They’ve provided a link on their website with advice and information on how to protect homes from potential crime.
