Betsi Cadwaladr: Covid-19 vaccine uptake in North Wales ‘lower than we would like’ over last week

Uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine in North Wales has been lower than hoped for over the last week, according to the local health board.

More than 190,000 jabs have been administered across the region throughout December as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the Omicron variant.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it means 75 per cent of eligible adults in the area have received a booster jab.

However, the amount of people coming forward to receive the vaccine has been lower than anticipated over the last seven days.

Health officials believe it may be down to the number of individuals who have recently tested positive for the coronavirus, making them unable to have the vaccine.

They have called on those who have yet to have their first, second or third jab to make an appointment in the new year.

In a series of tweets, the health board said: “Thank you to everyone who has come forward for a COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks.

“During December our hard working vaccination teams have administered more than 190,000 COVID-19 vaccines, including 136,000 since December 13th.

“Their extraordinary efforts have ensured that 75 per cent of eligible adults in North Wales have received the additional protection of a booster jab.

“We had the staff in place to administer a booster to all eligible adults before the end of the year, but take up has been lower than we would like over the past week.

“We know that many people weren’t able to have their vaccine because they currently have COVID-19 or they have tested positive within the last 28 days.

“Nobody will be left behind and we’ll continue to make appointments available for people wishing to have first, second and booster jabs during the early part of 2022.

“Remember, being up to date with COVID-19 vaccination and following the latest public health advice is the best way to keep each other safe from Omicron, which is spreading rapidly in our communities.”

More details on the Covid vaccine roll out in North Wales, including how to book an appointment, can be found here.