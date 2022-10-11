Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 11th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 11th Oct

Bank of England moves in calm markets again warning of ‘material risk’ to UK financial stability

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Bank of England has widened it’s emergency bond-buying plan to counter what it warned was “dysfunction” in the market.

The move comes a day after a sell-off in UK government bonds pushed up the country’s long-term borrowing costs.

The emergency bond-buying programme was put in place after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini” Budget on September 23 sparked a sell-off in UK government bonds.

The central bank said it will widen the scope of its action launched in September.

In a statement, the bank said the beginning of this week has “seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts.”

The bank warned an ongoing rout in the gilts market poses a ‘material risk to UK financial stability’.

The BoE said: “On 28 September, the Bank announced that, in line with its financial stability objective, it would make temporary and targeted purchases of gilts to help restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses.”

“As previously announced, the Bank plans to end these operations and cease all gilt purchases on Friday 14 October.”

“On 10 October, the Bank announced additional measures to support market functioning and an orderly end to its gilt purchase scheme.”

“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts. Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability.”

“Therefore the Bank is announcing today that it will widen the scope of its daily gilt purchase operations also to include purchases of index-linked gilts.”

“This enhancement to our operations will be in effect from 11 October 2022 until 14 October 2022 alongside the Bank’s existing daily conventional gilt purchase auctions.”

 

Read Next

  • Toyota’s Deeside Engine Plant donates hybrid car to support Coleg Cambria automotive student
  • Green King aquires Chester based Hickory’s with plans to create national restaurant brand
  • Fancy taking to the road? If you are unemployed you could get free HGV training
  • Ysgol Treffynnon Head and Deputy Head students look forward to new roles

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Toyota’s Deeside Engine Plant donates hybrid car to support Coleg Cambria automotive student

    News

    Green King aquires Chester based Hickory’s with plans to create national restaurant brand

    News

    Fancy taking to the road? If you are unemployed you could get free HGV training

    News

    Ysgol Treffynnon Head and Deputy Head students look forward to new roles

    News

    People could be registered to vote automatically in Welsh elections under new plans being proposed

    News

    Nearly 50,000 servings of pet food delivered across Wales to help with cost-of-living crisis

    News

    A third of children have false social media age of 18+

    News

    Teen becomes First Minister for the day as girls take over

    News

    Cheshire Police issue warning to drivers who make off without paying for fuel

    News




    Read 425,890 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn