Bailey Hill: Step back in time at Mold’s Medieval Day

Returning for its third year, Mold’s Bailey Hill Medieval Day promises a fun-filled, historical adventure for families.

The event, which has quickly become a highlight of Mold’s event calendar, will take place on Sunday, 9th June, from 10am to 4pm at Bailey Hill, Mold CH7 1RA.

This year’s festivities will feature the ever-popular Cwmwd Ial Re-enactment group, The Whipperginnies, and Professor Llusern.

Attendees can immerse themselves in medieval life with visits to the Medieval Camp situated on the Outer Bailey and participate in various activities, including free children’s crafts. Additionally, the newly opened children’s play area at Bailey Hill will be available for young visitors to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone to this year’s Medieval Day,” said Jane Evans, the event organizer. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to learn about history in a fun and engaging way.”

Entry to the event is £5 per adult, with children under 16 enjoying free admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and a blanket to make the most of the day. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead at all times. Refreshments, including tea, coffee, and juice, will be available at the Bailey Hill Centre (cash only).

Due to the historical location of Bailey Hill, there is no on-site parking. Visitors are advised to use one of the town’s car parks, which are free on Sundays. The nearest car park is Griffiths Square (CH7 1DJ), just a short five-minute walk away.

Organisers have said the event is weather dependent. Any changes or updates will be posted on the Bryn y Beili / Bailey Hill Facebook page. For more information, contact Jane Evans via email at [email protected] or call 01352 758532 (option 3).