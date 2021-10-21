Bagillt: Two bailed following incident on Tuesday which saw teenager receive stab wounds

Two “males” who were arrested after an incident in Bagillt on Tuesday evening that saw a teenager receive knife wounds have bailed.

Emergency services were called to Bagillt High Street just after 8.15pm on Tuesday (October 19) after a 16-year boy was reported to have been attacked.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that a 16-year-old male involved in an incident was receiving treatment for a knife injury “but is expected to make a full recovery.”

At the time, police said it was an “isolated incident and there is no cause for further concern.”

A police spokesperson has said today: “Both males who were arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, is urged to contact police.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference 21000727654.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.