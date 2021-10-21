Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st Oct 2021

Updated: Thu 21st Oct

Bagillt: Two bailed following incident on Tuesday which saw teenager receive stab wounds

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two “males” who were arrested after an incident in Bagillt on Tuesday evening that saw a teenager receive knife wounds have bailed.

Emergency services were called to Bagillt High Street just after 8.15pm on Tuesday (October 19) after a 16-year boy was reported to have been attacked.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that a 16-year-old male involved in an incident was receiving treatment for a knife injury “but is expected to make a full recovery.”

At the time, police said it was an “isolated incident and there is no cause for further concern.”

A police spokesperson has said today: “Both males who were arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, is urged to contact police.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference 21000727654.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Oh no they haven’t….OH YES THEY HAVE…. Theatr Clwyd Panto Cast have arrived

News

Welsh Government give £1bn Metro plan update – £50m so far for North Wales is a ‘kick in the teeth’

News

Loss of care home residents who died of Covid was the “worst possible nightmare” says social care leader

News

North Wales “shoplifting tour” comes to end in Deeside after police nab suspect

News

Arrival of the October half term will spark an ‘autumn rush’ on the roads says RAC

News

NHS Wales braced for “one of the hardest winters we have ever faced” says chief exec

News

Cutting out stigma around menopause in workplace – Flint based company launches new support policy

News

Deeside man who assaulted rail security staff because “they looked like they were Taliban” handed suspended sentence

News

Bagillt: Teenager who received knife injuries on Tuesday “expected to make a full recovery” say police

News





Read 353,963 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn