Back to school advice for parents in Wales to help protect against winter illnesses

Public Health experts are reminding parents in Wales to keep children away from school if they are unwell and have a fever, following an increase in illnesses like flu. It's one of a number of simple steps parents can take to protect their child and to minimise the spread of winter illnesses when children return to schools and nurseries in Wales next week.

Flu and Covid-19 are currently circulating at high levels and an increase in cases of scarlet fever is also being reported.

Children who are unwell with a fever (a high temperature) should stay at home until they feel better and the fever is over.

Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales said; “It is also important to remind children about the importance of washing their hands to avoid germs spreading and to catch coughs and sneezes in tissues.

Adults should also try to stay home when unwell. If they have to go out when unwell, it is a good idea to wear a face covering to protect others.”

The best way to protect against catching flu this winter is for those eligible to get the flu vaccine. Children can have a free flu nasal spray which is safe and effective. It is available for:

All children in primary school

All children in secondary school years 7 to 11

All children who are aged two or three on 31 August 2022

Children aged six months or over and who have any of the long-term health conditions that puts them at increased risk from flu.

For more information on vaccination, please visit: – Flu vaccine and COVID-19 Autumn Booster – Public Health Wales (nhs.wales)

For further information about RSV please visit: Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Bronchiolitis | GOV.WALES

