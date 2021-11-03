Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 3rd Nov 2021

Award-winning photography duo’s portraits shot at Greenacres in Deeside aim to draw attention to wildlife extinction

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

As world leaders gather at COP26 in Glasgow for climate change talks, global photographic duo Sane Seven have launched a series of powerful and intimate portraits to draw attention to the impending wildlife extinction crisis brought about by human activities and climate change.

 

The duo who have been commissioned to take portraits of leading figures such as fashion icon, Jimmy Choo through to Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, went to Greenacres Animal Park in Deeside for the shoot.

The portraits – featuring the park’s lemurs, wolves, pythons, and other exotic animals capture the close connection people have with animals and how that connection is at risk of ending.

 

 

According to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) two thirds of animals have gone extinct in the past 50 due to environmental destruction.

With added pressures from climate change, a third more is predicted to go extinct in the next 50 years, unless warming is reduced.

[Andy White]

 

The owner of Greenacres Animal Park, Andy White said, “Global warming isn’t just about the impact on the animal species.”

“Extinctions will displace billions of people across the world who rely on wildlife for food and work directly or indirectly which will affect everyone in the world.”

 

 

Creative Director of Sane Seven, Dr Marius Janciauskas, adds, “This campaign shows the inseparable connection we share with animals.”

“It’s not just sentimental or emotive but a reflection of our own survival.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Theatr Clwyd reveals its spring season lineup offering a mix of musicals, comedy, drama, dance and family fun

News

“Childline needed now, more than ever” – NSPCC urges Senedd members to act as they come together to celebrate 35 years of the charity

News

Cardiff’s National Museum takes down slave owner Thomas Picton’s portrait and replaces it with Flintshire collier portrait

News

Welsh Government Ministers in talks with supermarkets over “their responsibility of enforcing face covering rules”

News

Asda rolls out ‘Quieter Hour’ and trains over 85,000 staff to better serve customers with additional needs

News

Chester Literature Festival opens at Storyhouse this weekend

News

Bob Gaffey reviews this year’s Booker Prize nominees and predicts this evenings winner

News

Calls for walk-in booster jab centres to be urgently opened in Wales rejected by Health Minsiter

News

Jack Sargeant calls for local authority pension funds in Wales to pull thier millions out of fossil fuel companies

News





Read 350,391 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn