Award-winning photography duo’s portraits shot at Greenacres in Deeside aim to draw attention to wildlife extinction

As world leaders gather at COP26 in Glasgow for climate change talks, global photographic duo Sane Seven have launched a series of powerful and intimate portraits to draw attention to the impending wildlife extinction crisis brought about by human activities and climate change.

The duo who have been commissioned to take portraits of leading figures such as fashion icon, Jimmy Choo through to Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, went to Greenacres Animal Park in Deeside for the shoot.

The portraits – featuring the park’s lemurs, wolves, pythons, and other exotic animals capture the close connection people have with animals and how that connection is at risk of ending.

According to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) two thirds of animals have gone extinct in the past 50 due to environmental destruction.

With added pressures from climate change, a third more is predicted to go extinct in the next 50 years, unless warming is reduced.

[Andy White]

The owner of Greenacres Animal Park, Andy White said, “Global warming isn’t just about the impact on the animal species.”

“Extinctions will displace billions of people across the world who rely on wildlife for food and work directly or indirectly which will affect everyone in the world.”

Creative Director of Sane Seven, Dr Marius Janciauskas, adds, “This campaign shows the inseparable connection we share with animals.”

“It’s not just sentimental or emotive but a reflection of our own survival.”