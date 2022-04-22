Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Apr 2022

Updated: Fri 22nd Apr

Avoid Connah’s Quay High Street on Tuesday say police due to funeral taking place

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are advising drivers to avoid Connah’s Quay High Street on Tuesday, April 26, due to a funeral taking place.

A funeral service is being held at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church opposite Mold Road between 11am and 1pm which will attract a significant number of mourners and “significant delays” are expected along High Street.

A North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team spokesperson said: “Heavy traffic is expected in Connah’s Quay next week, with delays possible on some roads.”

“A funeral taking place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church between 11am-1pm on Tuesday, April 26 is expected to attract a significant number of mourners.”
“The High Street area is likely to be busier than usual and we would advise everyone to allow extra time for travel through the town.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Search and Rescue team assist mountain biker with “significant” leg injury near Holywell

News

Plans entered for seven-bedroom HMO next to former Buckley church

News

Emergency repair work on M56 complete delays begin to ease

News

Gronant: Family of 22 year old man who died in crash pay tribute to ‘caring, funny and beautiful soul’

Denbighshire

Five-day recruitment “window” opens today for full-time firefighters in North Wales

News

West Midlands crime gang arrested in connection with large-scale fuel theft in Flintshire

News

Two people have died after single vehicle crash in Bagillt -Police appeal for witnesses

News

Hawarden Old Castle set to open to public on Sunday for first time this year

News

Updated: A548 closed in Bagillt following crash during early hours of this morning

News





Read 399,304 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn