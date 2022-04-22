Avoid Connah’s Quay High Street on Tuesday say police due to funeral taking place

Police are advising drivers to avoid Connah’s Quay High Street on Tuesday, April 26, due to a funeral taking place.

A funeral service is being held at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church opposite Mold Road between 11am and 1pm which will attract a significant number of mourners and “significant delays” are expected along High Street.

A North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team spokesperson said: “Heavy traffic is expected in Connah’s Quay next week, with delays possible on some roads.”

