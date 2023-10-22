Avanti to reduce North Wales train frequency in run up to Christmas due to staff shortages

Trains operator Avanti West Coast will cut a number of its services during the Christmas period.

This decision arises from anticipated staffing shortages, and will affect journeys between London and North Wales.

The reduced service, which will also impact other major destinations such as Manchester, Blackpool, and the West Midlands, will be from 9th to 31st December.

The train operator has clarified that no tickets had been issued for the services now facing these modifications.

The move by Avanti comes in the wake of the company being awarded a fresh nine-year contract by UK government.

The contract award follows 'significant improvements' by the train operator in reliability, punctuality, and customer satisfaction.

Avanti West Coast had been placed on two successive short-term 6-month contracts and being asked to formulate a recovery plan addressing performance issues on vital routes, including those between Manchester, Birmingham, and London, Avanti has demonstrated progress, the UK Government stated.

The recovery plan centred on training new drivers, reducing reliance on rest days, and making tickets available to passengers sooner.

The main purpose behind this temporary service reduction in December is to prevent abrupt cancellations, thereby offering a more consistent service to passengers during the peak travel period.

The primary reasons cited for the staffing shortage include longstanding annual leave commitments and persisting industrial disputes.

Detailing the situation, an Avanti spokesperson stated, "From 9 December to 31 December we will be removing a small number of services from our timetable. This decision is aimed at ensuring a reliable service for our customers and reducing unexpected, last-minute cancellations. We genuinely regret any inconvenience caused."

The impact on the North Wales route is significant, especially during the weekdays from 11th to 22nd December. During this period, two trains have been withdrawn, and two other services will experience adjusted timings, either commencing later or finishing earlier than scheduled.

For the convenience of travellers affected by these changes, rail replacement coaches will be operational between Chester and Wrexham.

These coaches are intended to bridge the service gap and facilitate passenger journeys to London.



