ASLEF: Train drivers to take further strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay
Train drivers who are members of ASLEF union will take strike action in January and February in a long-running dispute over pay.
The union has today announced a series of strikes will take place between Tuesday 30 January and Monday 5 February 2024.
Members will walk out at Southeastern, GTR Southern/Gatwick Express, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, SWR Island Line and South Western Railway on Tuesday 30 January; at Northern Trains and Transpennine Trains on Wednesday 31 January; at Greater Anglia, C2C and LNER on Friday 2 February; at West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway on Saturday 3 February, and at Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern on Monday 5 February.
The drivers will also refuse to work overtime from Monday 29 January until Tuesday 6 February.
ASLEF’s general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it has now been a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport.
“It’s clear they do not want to resolve this dispute.
“Many of our members have now not had a single penny increase to their pay in half a decade, during which inflation soared and with it the cost of living.
“Train drivers didn’t even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when they worked throughout as keyworkers, risking their lives to allow NHS and other workers to travel.
“The government has now tried their old trick of changing the rules when they can’t win and brought in Minimum Service Levels legislation.
“But this new law, as we told officials during the consultation period, won’t ease industrial strife. It will likely just make it worse.
"There's no excuse. The government and train operating companies must come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways."
