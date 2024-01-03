Asda launches affordable healthy eating options with prices starting at just 75p

Supermarket giant Asda has announced the launch of its new 'Health Menu' range, a collection of over 45 nutritionist-approved products designed to make healthy eating both simple and affordable.

The range, which includes a variety of energising and nourishing meals, is set to launch in January, with prices starting at just 75p.

In an era where the cost of living remains a huge concern for many households, Asda's initiative is a welcome development for shoppers seeking to maintain a healthy diet without straining their wallets.

The range has been carefully crafted by Asda's in-house nutritionists and expert chefs, ensuring that each meal is both satisfying and beneficial for health.

Each product is clearly labelled with its specific health benefits, such as skin health, gut health, or bone health, making it easy for customers to make informed choices.

Key highlights of the Health Menu range include one-pan scratch-cooking kits like the Smoky Chicken & Chorizo Paella and Butternut Squash Linguine, priced at less than £2.50 per serving.

These kits provide everything needed for a balanced, home-cooked meal, ideal for cozy date nights at home.

For busy families, the range offers quick dinner solutions like the low-fat Smoky Chicken, Chickpea and Red Pepper Burgers and the gluten-free Chicken & Greens Chipolatas.

These products are not only tasty but also pack in a good dose of vegetables, perfect for those looking to sneak some extra nutrients into their meals.

The Health Menu also caters to on-the-go lunches with options like the hearty Smoky Beef Chilli Pot and the vitamin-rich Spicy Chicken Arrabbiata Pot.

Budget-conscious shoppers will appreciate the range of Health Menu soups, starting at just 75p, offering flavors like Mexican Style Chicken and Bean and Spiced Chickpea and Spinach Soup.

For more substantial meals, there are health bowls such as the Fiery Jerk Chicken Bowl and the Thai Red Chicken Curry with Mixed Grains, each packed with flavors and nutrients.

The range doesn't stop at meals; it also includes breakfast options like the Zesty Mango, Pineapple and Ginger Smoothie Mix and the Multiseed Berry and Nut Granola, ensuring customers have healthy choices for every meal of the day.

Sophie Rose, Nutrition and Health Strategy Manager at Asda, says: "At Asda, we believe that healthy eating should be simple, convenient, and accessible to all. That's why we've developed our new Health Menu range, full of nutritious meals that are quick and easy to prepare. Healthy eating shouldn't cost the earth, and with prices starting at just 75p, we hope to empower customers to make healthy choices whilst showing them that you don't need to count calories or compromise on taste to live a healthy lifestyle."

