Arriva Wales alterations to its routes timetable impacting locally

Service 1: Chester to Wrexham now includes additional timings during peak hours, and will also feature a stop at Hoole Way post the Chester Railway Station.

Service 3: Broughton to Chester will now operate every 60 minutes from Monday to Friday. Some early morning and late evening trips have been withdrawn and replaced, affecting the connectivity from Broughton to Chester Railway Station.

Service 4: Mold to Chester has been restructured to enhance on-time performance, especially during the rush hours. Notably, some trips have been replaced, and the Sunday departures from Chester Railway Station have been re-timed for better coordination with Service 11.

Service 5: Mold to Ellesmere Port aims to bolster punctuality by revising its route during school days, notably impacting stops on Chester Road and omitting the Campus car park.

Full details can be found here: https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/latest-news/changes-to-services-in-north-wales-sept-23

