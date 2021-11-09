Arriva Bus Wales: “discussions are continuing” in bid to avoid drivers strike

Planned strike action by Arriva Wales bus drivers will begin next week unless a revised pay deal can be struck over the next few days.

Bus services across North Wales face severe disruption after nearly 400 Arriva bus drivers from six depots including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl voted overwhelmingly for industrial action last month.

Drivers in the region will be holding the first round of strike action from Sunday 14th November until Sunday 19th December.

Unite Union said, “Arriva can avoid strike action if they just step up and pay their drivers the fair wage that they deserve.”

Arriva has said it is “committed to finding a way forward” in the dispute in response to questions from bus users on Twitter, the company said:

“We will do everything we can to make sure our customers are taken care of if strike action does occur.”

Flintshire County Council has said it “will make every effort to ensure that alternative transport arrangements are in place for eligible school pupils who currently travel with a valid and in date Arriva school bus pass.”

“School pupils who currently access public transport services as fare paying passengers will be required to make alternative arrangements if their scheduled service is not operating.”

Following the announcement of strike action last month, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is time that Arriva Cymru’s management woke up and smelled the coffee.”

“The 95 per cent vote in favour of industrial action shows how determined our members are to fight for a better pay deal. And make no mistake, they will have the full backing of Unite during their five week strike.”

“They were local heroes in the pandemic, so surely now is the time for that dedication and hard work to be rewarded with a substantial pay rise.”