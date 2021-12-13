Applications for Winter Fuel Support Scheme opens in Flintshire

Universal credit claimants and those in receipt of certain means-tested benefits will get £100 towards their energy bills this winter, the Welsh Government.

As part of support package of over £50m to address immediate pressures on living costs, Welsh Government has made available over £38 million through a Winter Fuel Support Scheme.

Eligible households can claim a one-off £100 payment from Flintshire County Council to provide support towards paying their winter fuel bills.

The scheme is open to households where one member is in receipt of working age means-tested welfare benefits (at any time between the 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2022):

• Income Support;

• Income Based Job Seekers Allowance;

• Income Based Employment & Support Allowance;

• Universal Credit; or

• Working Tax Credits.

The payment will be available to all eligible households regardless of whether they pay for their fuel on a pre-payment meter, by direct debit or by paying a bill quarterly.

An eligible household for this scheme is one which is responsible for paying the fuel bills for their property and has not received a payment under the scheme before.

Each household is eligible for one payment of £100 only, even if more than one person is in receipt of the benefits listed above.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “Households in Wales are under unprecedented financial pressure, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and the cruel decision by the UK Government to end the uplift to Universal Credit, which has plunged many more adults and children into poverty.”

“Today builds on our previous announcements on the Household Support Fund as well as the Cold Weather Resilience plan, which sets out the actions we are taking, in collaboration with our partners, to safeguard vulnerable and lower income households during periods of cold weather.”

“So I’m delighted to announce that from Monday 13th December, the Winter Fuel Support Scheme will open.”

“Local Authorities will be contacting eligible households across Wales where they can identify potential eligibility for the scheme to invite applications for the payment.”

“Anyone who is not contacted by their Authority who believes they are eligible for the payment, can submit a claim via their local authority’s website on Monday.”

“It will be available to all eligible energy customers regardless of whether they pay for their fuel on a pre-payment or a credit meter.”

“I want to thank our partners in Local Government for ensuring the scheme was ready before Christmas. This will go some way to helping those in most need at this difficult time.”

Finally the Minister said:

“We know that people across Wales are facing unprecedented challenges, that’s why we’re committed to doing everything we can to relieve financial pressures and help households with their living costs – supporting families, businesses and communities through these unprecedented times.”

The fastest way to make an application is by applying on the Flintshire County Council website.

You will need to provide some basic information to support the claim along with providing details to enable the payment to be made to you via BACS.

All applications must be received by Flintshire Counncil before 18 February 2022.

Payments for successful applications will be made by the end of March 2022.