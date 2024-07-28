Appeal to find North Wales Merchant Navy Veterans from Operation Neptune

An appeal has gone out to find the names and the families of North Wales Merchant Navy veterans who were deployed in ‘Operation Neptune ‘ in 1944.

More often referred to as ‘D-Day’ or the ‘Normandy Landings’ during the Second World War Operation Neptune – as it was codenamed – was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

It started with the liberation of France, and the rest of Western Europe, and laid the foundations for the Allied victory on the Western Front.

Based in Llandudno, the North Wales branch of the Merchant Navy Association is hoping to “honour and pay tribute” to those who took part, by inviting the veterans and family members to a special commemorative service at the Llandudno War Memorial on Sunday, September 1.

Captain David Creamer, chairman of the North Wales branch, of the Merchant Navy Association (charity no: 1135661) said they also hoped to “redress a lack of recognition” for the ‘forgotten’ Fourth Service.

“Although we want it known that we not criticising the trustees, we felt the coverage of the recent D-Day 80 ceremonies in both Portsmouth and Ver-sur-Mer in France, which commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landing on June 6, 1944, made little or no mention of the huge sacrifice and contribution made by the Fourth Service, the Merchant Navy, during the campaign.

“During Operation Neptune, over 850 merchant vessels and 25,000 merchant seamen were deployed in supporting the landings and the bridgehead in France as part of Operation Overlord, officially ended on June 30, 1944.

“Although seaborne support for the landings continued until the port of Le Havre was liberated on September 12, 1944, some twenty-seven merchant ships were lost during this period.

“We are now attempting to redress a lack of recognition by seeking out the names of any veteran who actively took part in Operation Neptune and who lived at the time in North Wales – areas including Anglesey, Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Conwy, Flintshire, and the Borough of Wrexham.”

He added: “As an Association, we know there is a huge support for the Merchant Navy, in North Wales, and with the original Blue Funnel Line of Liverpool being known as the Welsh Navy.

“It is our intention, if our search is successful, to honour and pay tribute

to veterans, and to invite them and their immediate relatives to our Merchant Navy Day commemorative service,” Captain Creamer said.

“Should anyone know or remember the name of any merchant seafarer who was an active participant in Operation Neptune and lived in North Wales, or any of their immediate relatives, please contact our Merchant Navy Association by email at: [email protected].”

