Animal studies graduate with rare heart condition enjoying success with pet photography business

A love of animals and passion for photography developed into a new business for talented Jessica Humphreys.

The former Coleg Cambria student has set up her own company – Emerald Pawtraits – and is already securing customers from across North Wales and beyond via her studio on Mold's Bromfield Industrial Estate.

A graduate of the Level 3 and HND Animal Management courses at Cambria's Northop site, she has big plans for 2024 and thanked programme leader Sadie Thackaberry and colleagues for supporting her academic achievements and helping to ignite the entrepreneurial spark inside her.

"I really enjoyed my time at Cambria, and with my love of photography the idea of mixing the two great passions in my life seemed the perfect next step for me after college," said the 20 year-old, from Mold.

"That in addition to my focus on wildlife and conservation as well as pet portraits, and experience of animal behaviours, certainly helped build my confidence and transition from education to this industry."

Having first picked up a camera as a child, Jessica went on to win a prize in Mold Food and Drink Festival's photography contest as an 11 year-old.

Inspired by her dog Dotty, and refusing to let Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome – a condition that causes an increase in heart rate and can lead to dizziness on changing posture, such as sitting down or standing up – become a barrier to success, she even went on to win the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award for Amateur Photography magazine's Wildlife section, and her incredible image of an urban fox featured on the cover of Conker Nature Magazine.

"I've always loved photography and when I started to take it more seriously realised this is what I want to do with the rest of my life," said Jessica, who also received support from The Prince's Trust and Business Wales on launching the firm.

"It's early days but I'm already really busy here at the studio and have lots of shoots lined up for Christmas and the New Year, so the future is looking bright."

Sadie added: "We are so proud of Jess, it was no surprise to see her go on and start her own agency, given how driven, creative, and committed she is to both animals and photography.

"We wish her every success with Emerald Pawtraits, she really deserves it."

Visit www.emeraldpawtraits.co.uk or email info@emeraldpawtraits.co.uk for more on Emerald Pawtraits. You can also follow them on social media at @emeraldpawtraits.

