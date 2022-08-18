Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Aug 2022

An extraordinary day for Cheshire College A Level students

It has been an extremely rewarding day at Cheshire College – South & West, as over 200 A Level students attended the College’s Crewe Campus to collect their results.

The hard work and determination of both the staff and students has resulted in the highest number of A* grades achieved in the history of the College, marking yet another year of academic excellence and momentous personal achievements.

Achieving over 180 A*-A grades, the College continues to deliver outstanding results for its students, including 30 that achieved A*- A in all chosen subjects such as Economics, History and English.

The results ensure that several students will be continuing their studies at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, Dhesi, said: “We are delighted with the brilliant results our students have received this year and it couldn’t have been possible without the hard work and determination of both the staff and students; many of whom will be continuing their studies at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities or heading for a range of Apprenticeship and full-time employment opportunities with industry powerhouses.”

“This news tops off a great year that marked the fifth anniversary of Cheshire College – South & West and myself and the team are incredibly excited to continue to build on the positive impact the College has had so far on our students, with regional and national employers, and the wider community.”

Cheshire College is enrolling now for courses starting in September 2022. To explore the breadth of courses the College offers and the in-person enrolment dates available, visit. www.ccsw.ac.uk

