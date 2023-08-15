Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Aug 2023

AMRC Cymru saves joint site with Airbus UK enough energy to power 60 homes for a year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In a significant achievement for sustainable manufacturing, the Airbus UK team at the AMRC Cymru facility in Broughton has accomplished energy savings equivalent to powering 60 homes for a year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This forms part of the revolutionary Ffatri 4.0 project aimed at bolstering business productivity while concurrently meeting environmental targets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over five months, this collaboration between AMRC Cymru and aerospace behemoth Airbus observed electricity and gas savings which equate to powering a sum of 62 three-bedroom homes for an entire year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Impressively, the Airbus team documented a near 20% drop in electricity consumption at the shared facility. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Introduced in the preceding year, Ffatri 4.0 is a Welsh Government initiative in partnership with AMRC Cymru, which falls under the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This alliance has yielded tangible dividends, fortifying business resilience, enhancing productivity, and mitigating emissions for Welsh firms, notably within the aerospace and food and drink sectors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Luis Rivera, an industrial leader at Airbus, lauded the synergies between Airbus and AMRC. The partnership has facilitated the amalgamation of Airbus’s process expertise with AMRC’s research acumen, culminating in fresh avenues of innovation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A testament to the project’s sustainable focus is its frugal approach to energy savings. By refining the building management system—especially concerning temperature and lighting regulation—impressive energy savings were realised without substantive additional costs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire-based dessert manufacturer The Pudding Compartment, a participant in the food and drink sector, has also been at the forefront of digital innovation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Harnessing advanced digital tools, they’ve obtained a comprehensive business view, spotlighting areas for refinement. The company is presently integrating their first automation systems, illustrating the digital transformations at play. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Notably, the University of Sheffield AMRC Cymru is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to spearhead manufacturing enhancements, particularly in the food and drink industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Vaughan Gething, the Welsh Government’s Economy Minister, underscored Ffatri 4.0’s pivotal role in promoting R&D in Wales. Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, praised the project’s tangible results and the contribution of AMRC Cymru as an invaluable North Wales asset. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jason Murphy, Operations Director at AMRC Cymru, delineated the multifaceted benefits of the Ffatri 4.0 project. This endeavour amalgamates robotic food processing with an intelligent manufacturing system. The data collated from myriad industrial sensors is integrated and analysed, yielding a genuine digital twin of the factory, which facilitates myriad efficiency improvements. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • We’re doing better than England! – Wales’ Health Minister slams UK Health Secretary’s “naked political hit”
  • Two charged after man slashed across face in Chester
  • Warm spell on the way says Met Office

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    We’re doing better than England! – Wales’ Health Minister slams UK Health Secretary’s “naked political hit”

    News

    Two charged after man slashed across face in Chester

    News

    Warm spell on the way says Met Office

    News

    Aldi launches UK-wide search to find new face of its popular dog food range

    News

    Flintshire: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain

    News

    Transport for Wales partners with two Flintshire shops for easy train ticket purchase

    News

    UK Government consults on pack inserts to encourage people to stop smoking

    News

    1 in 5 UK parents discourage university due to costs, survey reveals

    News

    NICEIC shares electrical safety tips for worry-free summer holidays

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn