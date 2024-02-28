Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant champions Mind charity’s impact in Wales

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant hosted an event this week to celebrate and acknowledge the extensive work carried out by Mind, the mental health charity, throughout Wales.

Minds local network covers the whole of Wales supports people with a wide range of conditions helping them live better lives and avoid mental health crisis. This work is supported by both paid staff and several local volunteers.

Over the past year, Mind’s efforts in Wales have been substantial:

-Support was extended to 37,806 individuals, marking a 27% increase from the previous year.

-The charity’s network boasted over 400 Mind workers, offering community-based support.

-Additionally, 363 volunteers dedicated more than 22,000 hours of support, equating to a contribution valued at £363,000.

-Mind’s national infoline service, particularly, fielded around 2000 calls from Wales, providing guidance and signposting to local services, with depression, anxiety, and stress being the prevalent concerns among callers.

-The celebratory event brought together representatives from local Minds across Wales, offering a platform to reflect on their collective accomplishments.

In his remarks, Jack Sargeant shared a personal connection to the cause, citing his own struggles with mental health and the profound impact of losing his father and best friend to suicide.

Speaking afterwards Jack said: “I am passionate about the work charities like Mind do. I have struggled myself with poor mental health, especially following the loss of my dad and best friend to suicide.

I am also in awe of the volunteers who and staff who do so much.

The work they do saves lives, stops people from going into crisis and helps our public services.

Well done to everyone at Mid Cymru, great work.

Simon Stephens, Head of Networks (Wales) at Mind Cymru, said: “Today’s celebration is an opportunity for us to take stock and recognise what we’ve been able to achieve as a Federation across Wales over the past year.

“With a huge amount of conversation around investment into local services, and the Welsh Government’s upcoming prioritisation of its budget in its new mental health strategy, today’s event is a timely reminder of the impact that can be made through effective collaboration and partnership at a local and national level.

“Thousands of people supported, lives saved through timely engagement with local Minds, an army of engaged and passionate volunteers giving their time with such open hearts and so generously, and a network of expert practitioners delivering support on the ground to people at their time of need.

“However, these services cannot be maintained without support and investment, and we know that services across the board are at capacity. So, in celebrating our successes today, we remain mindful of the future and the need to keep campaigning to ensure everyone is able to access timely support based on their needs.”

