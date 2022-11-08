Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami leads parliamentary debate on Jade’s Law

A petition set up in the aftermath of the murder of much-loved Shotton mum Jade Ward was discussed in a parliamentary debate on Monday.

The petition, which reached a staggering 130,179 signatures calls for a “mechanism within existing legislation” to automatically suspend parental responsibility for those who kill their partners.

Jade, just 27 and from Chevrons Road, Shotton, was brutally killed by her estranged husband Russell Marsh.

Since his sentencing, Jade’s family and friends have been campaigning to automatically suspend the parental responsibility of a parent who kills the other one.

Jade’s family now care for her four sons and want to save themselves and others in the same situation from the ordeal of continued contact with their daughter’s killer in family court hearings each time big decisions need to be made about the children.

Under current law, parental responsibility rights can be revoked or restricted through a Prohibited Steps Order – however, the burden is on the family to prove why these rights should be revoked.

Campaigners say this current process is time-consuming, expensive, and traumatic for families who are already coming to terms with their loss.

That’s why the petition calls for the automatic suspension of parental responsibility in these cases – shifting the burden of proof away from the victims’ family and onto the convicted parent.

The petition was debated in Westminster Hall on Monday, November 7 and was led by Mark Tami MP, you can watch it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mark has been supporting petition-starter Edwin Duggan and Jade’s family with their campaign. During the debate he said:

“Since the very beginning of the family’s campaign, the Government has stated that there is already scope for courts to exercise powers to effectively remove all parental powers and authority in appropriate cases.”

“However, the Government is missing the point. Jade’s family and friends are already aware of the law as it stands and the current process of restricting parental responsibility – but they, and we, are saying that the process is wrong.”

“The onus should be on the convicted murderer to prove they should have parental responsibility rather than the family having to make the case for why that person should not.”

“Sadly, it is now too late for Jade. But her children, and others in the same situation, still have their whole lives before them. We owe it to them to ensure that the system is on the side of the victims.”

Labour’s Shadow Minister for Prisons and Probation, Ellie Reeves MP, said: “As Jade’s parents have said, they want to stop another family going through what they have been through.”

“I pay tribute to them for their tireless campaigning efforts and for getting this issue as far as they have.”

“Jade’s law is a simple solution that would end the current injustice, and I am proud that a Labour Government would put Jade’s law on to the statute book.”

“Nothing can make up for the loss of Jade, but we can make sure she did not die in vain.”

“We can make this change and ensure that the rights of children and of victims’ families are valued over those of the abuser.”

“I hope that we have the Government’s attention today and that the Minister will also commit to making this change.”

“Jade’s law is a simple solution that would end the current injustice, and I am proud that a Labour Government would put Jade’s law on to the statute book”.

In response, Edward Edgar MP, the Minister of State for Victims and Sentencing, conceded that the current process of revoking parental responsibility is “time-consuming” but did not commit to implementing the demands of the Jade’s Law campaign.

Mr Edgar did propose a future meeting between himself, Mr Tami and Lord Bellamy KC in order to further discuss how the Government can best deliver on their commitment to safeguard children.

