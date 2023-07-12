Alun School student’s IT skills flourish with creation of new app

Alun School in Mold is known for nurturing innovation, and its latest prodigy, Year 7 student Elin Crickett, is a testament to that reputation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The young student has astounded her peers and teachers by creating an organisational app called ‘Alun Adref’, set to be available to all Year 7 students next academic year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This extraordinary achievement was born out of a competition held at the Alun Eisteddfod, where students were invited to pitch ideas for a school app. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Elin not only took up the challenge but went above and beyond to design and develop the application herself. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She used her spare time and existing skills in Information Technology and graphic design to build a fully functioning app. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I have always found working with computers fascinating,” Elin shares. “I spend a lot of my spare time learning about what phones and computers are capable of doing. The eisteddfod competition really inspired me, and I loved using my creativity, IT, and graphic design skills to put together this app.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The app, expected to be free for all Year 7 students, offers features to help manage school work, including email access, homework management, a to-do list, and a timetable viewer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The young creator hopes her app can help make life easier for her fellow students, harnessing the vast potential of technology. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In recognition of her initiative and enterprise, Alun School arranged for Elin to undertake work experience with Thisdigital.co.uk, a digital marketing agency founded by ex-Alun students Harry Philips and Matt Hughes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We take developing new talent very seriously and as ex-Alun students ourselves we were more than happy to accommodate a young talented student such as Elin and give her the start she needs in her career,” said Matt Hughes, Director of Thisdigital.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alun School’s Headteacher, Jane Cooper, applauds Elin’s achievements. She stated, “I am continually amazed by the ambition and skills showed by our learners.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As a school, we encourage our students to be enterprising and to show creativity in their work. This app clearly demonstrates Elin’s IT skills and I am sure it is only the starting point for her very bright future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

