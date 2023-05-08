Alibis in the Archive: Crime writing festival returns to historic Gladstone’s Library

Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden, is set to host the highly anticipated crime writing festival, Alibis in the Archive, from June 9th to 11th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With a star-studded line-up of crime and detective authors and a surge in ticket sales, the event promises to deliver an engaging and thrilling experience for crime writing fans across the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s festival speakers include Felix Francis, author of ‘Hands Down’ and son of renowned writer Dick Francis; Bonnie MacBird, known for her successful continuation of the Sherlock Holmes stories; and Martin Edwards, former chair of the Crime Writers’ Association and author of ‘Sepulchre Street,’ the latest in the Rachel Savernake series. The event will also mark the 70th anniversary of the Crime Writers’ Association, founded by prolific author John Creasey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alibis in the Archive, now in its sixth year, has become a popular destination for crime writing enthusiasts and authors alike, and has established strong connections with the Detection Club, Crime Writers’ Association, and Malice Domestic, a US-based crime writing community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival’s immersive atmosphere, coupled with reasonable ticket prices, has led to an impressive demand for this year’s event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Louisa Yates, Director of Collections and Research at Gladstone’s Library, expressed her excitement for the festival’s return, stating, “Alibis in the Archive is something that brings people back year after year, as well as attracting new attendees.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She also highlighted the challenges faced by festivals in recent years and praised the event’s continued ability to draw people in. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Festival co-organiser and author Martin Edwards echoed the sentiment, describing Alibis in the Archive as “one of the most enjoyable occasions in the crime fiction lover’s calendar.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He emphasised the unique opportunity the event offers to attendees, including the chance to mingle with fellow crime writing fans and authors, and listen to captivating talks within the stunning setting of Gladstone’s Library. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A limited number of three-day weekend tickets, priced at £170, grant access to all author talks, meals, and activities. Individual online viewing tickets are available for £10. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information and to book your tickets, visit www.gladstoneslibrary.org. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

