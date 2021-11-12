Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Nov 2021

Aldi reveals when its stores will be open over the festive period

Aldi has revealed when its stores will be open over the festive period.

In the run-up to Christmas, Aldi are extending their opening hours, providing more time to pick up last-minute food and presents before the big day.

Stores will also be opening until 6pm on Christmas Eve, but customers are asked to check local store details online “to avoid disappointment.”

Aldi will close its stores as usual on Christmas Day, and will once again keep all stores shut on Boxing Day as a thank you to its workers and in recognition of their hard work throughout the year.

The supermarket has always remained closed on Boxing Day, ever since opening in the UK over 30 years ago.

The majority of stores will also be open from 8am until 8pm in between Christmas and New Year, and until 6pm on New Year’s Eve to help shoppers get everything they need to ring in 2022.



