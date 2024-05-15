Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th May 2024

Aldi announces plans for new supermarket, drive-thru bakery, and EV charging hub in Deeside

Supermarket giant Aldi has announced plans to open a state-of-the-art food store, drive-thru bakery, and electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Deeside.

The development, at The Airfields off Welsh Road, Garden City forms part of the redevelopment of the former RAF Sealand site.

If the ambitious project is given the green light it will feature an Aldi store, a drive-thru bakery, and an EV charging hub with 18 spaces.

The proposed Aldi store is expected to create up to 40 full-time equivalent jobs, providing valuable employment opportunities for the local residents.

Additionally, the development will offer free customer parking facilities for 176 cars, including dedicated spaces for accessibility, parent-and-child, bicycles, and motorcycles.

“The EV charging hub aims to support the transition towards electric vehicles, aligning with broader sustainability goals.” Aldi has said

The development’s “strategic location will reduce the need for residents to travel long distances for their weekly groceries, promoting local shopping and community engagement.” Aldi stated.

Bryn Richards, Real Estate Director for Aldi, said:

“Our plans for the Aldi food store, drive-thru unit, and EV charging hub reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality retail experiences while prioritising sustainability and convenience.”

“We are confident that these proposals will not only benefit the local community but also contribute to economic growth and job creation in the region.”

As part of the statutory pre-application consultation process, Aldi is inviting feedback from the community before finalising the plans for submission to Flintshire Council.

Residents are encouraged to share their views by Wednesday, 12th June. Further details can be found on the project website at https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/airfields/.

For more information and to participate in the

