Airbus stops sending spare parts to Russia

Airbus has said it will stop sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines.

The move follows an announcement by Boeing on Tuesday who said it has suspended parts and maintenance support for Russian airlines as well as its operations in Moscow.

Airbus said on Wednesday: “In line with international sanctions now in place, Airbus has suspended support services to Russian airlines, as well as the supply of spare part to the country.”

“Services provided by the Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia (ECAR) have also been suspended pending further review.”

The move means airlines such as the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will not be supported by Airbus.

Aeroflot operates a fleet that includes Airbus A320, A330, and A350 jets.