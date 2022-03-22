Airbus Broughton workers set for industrial action
Unite members working at Airbus’ Broughton site are set to take industrial action following a rejection of the company’s latest pay offer.
Over 3,000 workers at the giant Broughton plant will commence industrial action from April 7 unless Airbus improves the pay deal.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:
“Airbus workers have delivered healthy profits for the company and this should be rewarded with a substantial pay increase. Unite will support our members with all its resources during this industrial action.”
Commenting on the rejection of the pay offer and the impending industrial action at the site, Tony Brady, Unite regional co-ordinating officer said:
“Our members at Airbus have spoken and it is now time for Airbus to listen. This world class workforce has delivered healthy profits for Airbus and rightly deserve a share in that success with a decent pay rise.
“Unite is calling upon Airbus to think again and improve on their previous offer. If they do not then escalating industrial action will start from April 7th.”
Following the rejection of the pay, Airbus said in a statement last week: “We are extremely disappointed that our latest improved pay offer has been rejected.”
“The Company is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and we are yet to understand in detail the impact of EU sanctions against Russia as a result of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.”
“We consider the offer put forward was highly competitive compared to both the U.K. market as well as all other pay offers in our Company, and reflected the reality of this operating environment.”
“For that reason, we are extremely disappointed with the result.”
“Airbus has always wished to avoid damaging industrial action and will discuss next steps with the Trade Union.”
