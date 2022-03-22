Airbus Broughton workers set for industrial action

Unite members working at Airbus’ Broughton site are set to take industrial action following a rejection of the company’s latest pay offer.

Over 3,000 workers at the giant Broughton plant will commence industrial action from April 7 unless Airbus improves the pay deal.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:

“Airbus workers have delivered healthy profits for the company and this should be rewarded with a substantial pay increase. Unite will support our members with all its resources during this industrial action.”

Commenting on the rejection of the pay offer and the impending industrial action at the site, Tony Brady, Unite regional co-ordinating officer said:

“Our members at Airbus have spoken and it is now time for Airbus to listen. This world class workforce has delivered healthy profits for Airbus and rightly deserve a share in that success with a decent pay rise.

“Unite is calling upon Airbus to think again and improve on their previous offer. If they do not then escalating industrial action will start from April 7th.”