Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Mar 2022

Updated: Tue 22nd Mar

Airbus Broughton workers set for industrial action

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Following the rejection of the pay, Airbus said in a statement last week: “We are extremely disappointed that our latest improved pay offer has been rejected.”

“The Company is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and we are yet to understand in detail the impact of EU sanctions against Russia as a result of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.”

“We consider the offer put forward was highly competitive compared to both the U.K. market as well as all other pay offers in our Company, and reflected the reality of this operating environment.”

“For that reason, we are extremely disappointed with the result.”

“Airbus has always wished to avoid damaging industrial action and will discuss next steps with the Trade Union.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Hospitals in North Wales ‘under increasing pressure’ as Covid cases rise

News

New Gary Speed stage to be launched ahead of Wales’ huge World Cup Play-Off on Thursday

News

“Significant staffing issues” at Connah’s Quay High School sees whole year group moved to home learning

News

Welsh Government: Spring Statement must provide ‘meaningful action to tackle the cost of living crisis’

News

Ending remaining Covid rules in Wales next week will be a “finely balanced judgment” as cases rise

News

Fire crews taking part in wildfire training on Moel Famau over next few days

News

Cost of pothole and carriageway repairs in Wales and England increases by nearly a quarter in 12 months to £12.64 billion

News

Parkgate marshland fire arrests, three teenagers released on bail

News

Police warning people about Facebook property rental scam offering flats for rent in Flintshire

News





Read 431,454 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn