Airbus Broughton: Dublin based aircraft leasing company orders further 60 A320 jets
Dublin based aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital has placed an order for 60 A320neo Family aircraft from Airbus.
The deal takes SMBC Aviation Capital total orders for A330 jets to nearly 340.
Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, highlighted the significance of this transaction, saying, “This transaction is further testament of sustained global demand for technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft, and comes amidst the continuing strong recovery in air travel worldwide.”
He emphasised the growing demand for aircraft like the A320neo and A321neo, underscoring their importance in meeting sustainability and operational efficiency goals.
Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, also commented on the deal.
He expressed his appreciation for SMBC Aviation Capital’s confidence and commitment to Airbus, noting, “SMBC Aviation Capital’s latest decision to reinvest for the long term in the A320neo Family shows a great confidence and commitment to what is, and is continuing to be, the most successful aircraft programme ever.”
This order not only solidifies Airbus’s position in the aviation market but also brings a significant boost to Airbus Broughton’s wing making plant.
The partnership between Airbus and SMBC Aviation Capital ensures a continuous delivery stream of these aircraft beyond the end of the decade, reflecting a long-standing strategic collaboration on the A320neo Family programme.
The A320neo Family, equipped with the latest technologies such as new generation engines, Sharklets, and cabin efficiency enablers, is expected to deliver 20% fuel savings by 2020.
Since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has received more than 6,500 orders from over 100 customers, capturing about 60 percent of the market. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News