Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Dec 2022

Updated: Wed 7th Dec

Airbus and Coleg Cambria apprentices pick up top manufacturing awards

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Airbus and Coleg Cambria apprentices Victoria Searle and Jamie Roles picked up top prizes at the Make UK Manufacturing Awards Wales.

The organisation, which represents industry across the UK, held the Welsh heat in Cardiff to recognise the achievements of companies across Wales, with the winners now going on to the UK Finals in London next month.

Victoria Searle, an Engineering Undergraduate Apprentice, who collected the Engineering Apprentice: Final Year Award, was described by judges as a “clear leader among her cohort”.

They added: “Victoria is a very committed and thoughtful apprentice who has incredible drive and knows what she has to do in order to thrive in an engineering environment. She shows excellent knowledge, technical abilities, and talent.”

Meanwhile, Jamie collected the Business Apprentice: Final Year accolade. A Digital Technology Solutions Degree Apprentice, he was praised for his overall willingness to go above and beyond.

Judges said: “Jamie has a fantastic career ahead of him. He clearly enjoys what he does, and we look forward to tracking his career over the coming years; he’ll no doubt be leading people in the not-too-distant future.”

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction at Cambria, congratulated both Victoria and Jamie on their success and wished them well in the UK finals.

He also lauded Cambria-based apprentice Ben Williams, who was runner-up in the Engineering Apprentice of the Year category, and Grace Richards on her Rising Star Award.

Janis Richards, Region Director for Make UK in Wales, added: “These awards are a testament to the dynamic companies and individuals working within engineering and manufacturing.

“The sector remains at the heart of creating wealth in Wales and, as we rebuild our economy, there will be a bright future for companies and individuals that make the most of their talent.”

The final of the Make UK manufacturing awards, sponsored by Sony UK, take place in London on January 26.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Met Office updated yellow warning for ice in Flintshire
  • The way Wales is governed isn’t working well and major reform is needed, according to new report
  • Deeside-based recycling start-up partners with two of UK’s biggest retailers trialing ‘tag and trace’ technology


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Met Office updated yellow warning for ice in Flintshire

    News

    The way Wales is governed isn’t working well and major reform is needed, according to new report

    News

    Deeside-based recycling start-up partners with two of UK’s biggest retailers trialing ‘tag and trace’ technology

    News

    Aspiring Flintshire medics attend hospital training centre for career insight

    News

    Public Health Wales survey looks at the impact of working from home

    News

    New 24/7 support service for victims of rape launched

    News

    Drivers urged to be ‘winter ready’ as cold weather gets set to grip UK

    News

    Budget and own brand ranges worst impacted by raging supermarket inflation

    News

    Flintshire school’s popular Movember fundraiser highlights men’s health issues

    News




    Read 338,734 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn