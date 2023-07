Two Air Ambulances attend ‘serious incident’ by Higher Kinnerton

A serious incident has taken place by Lesters Lane and Kinnerton Lane. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Two air ambulances have landed and are attending – roads are closed. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The local community council group says “Kinnerton Road, Lesters Lane are both shut. Given the apparent severity of the accident the road may be shut for some time.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

More shortly. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

