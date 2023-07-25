Two Air Ambulances attend ‘serious incident’ by Higher Kinnerton
A serious incident has taken place by Lesters Lane and Kinnerton Lane.
Two air ambulances have landed and are attending – roads are closed.
The local community council group says “Kinnerton Road, Lesters Lane are both shut. Given the apparent severity of the accident the road may be shut for some time.”
More shortly. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News