Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Feb 2024

Action Fraud: Over 800 reports of scam emails impersonating life insurance companies

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Scammers have sent out hundreds of bogus emails over the past few weeks, impersonating life insurance companies.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, has received over 800 reports of fraudulent emails purporting to be from reputable life insurance companies.

The scam emails contain links directing unsuspecting recipients to malicious websites.

These sites are designed to steal sensitive personal and financial information from individuals.

In response to the rising number of these incidents, Action Fraud has issued guidance on handling suspicious messages.

Should recipients doubt an email’s authenticity, they are advised to contact the purported sending organisation directly.

It is important that individuals do not use any contact details provided in the suspicious email itself.

Instead, they should use the official contact details from the organisation’s website.

This precaution is vital as fraudulent emails often contain fake contact information leading directly back to the scammers.

The guidance stresses that legitimate banks and official sources will never request personal information via email, a tactic commonly used by scammers to harvest data.

As a proactive measure to combat these fraudulent activities, the public is encouraged to forward any suspicious emails to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at report@phishing.gov.uk.

This service plays a crucial role in the UK’s defence against the growing threat of email-based fraud, offering the government a means to track and respond to such malicious activities.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Welsh Government challenged over Arriva bus services in North Wales in face of 20mph speed limits
  • Prime Minister set for North Wales “Levelling Up” tour today
  • Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board: Progress and challenges after year in special measures

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Welsh Government challenged over Arriva bus services in North Wales in face of 20mph speed limits

    News

    Prime Minister set for North Wales “Levelling Up” tour today

    News

    Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board: Progress and challenges after year in special measures

    News

    Lidl recalls cookies over metal contamination fears

    News

    Welsh Government launches ambitious 10-Year plan to combat mental health crisis and suicide rates

    News

    Calls for improved Welsh language access on Siri and Alexa systems

    News

    Improving education on menstrual cycles “key to tackling” period dignity in schools

    News

    Flint Town Hall gears up for Its third Wedding Fayre

    News

    Children in Wales left ‘worried and waiting’ as paediatric waiting lists soar by 62% since 2016

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn