Action Fraud: Beware of NHS COVID pass fraud

A national cybercrime reporting centre is urging people to beware of NHS COVID pass fraud.

People will have to show an NHS COVID Pass to enter nightclubs and mass attendance events in Wales from next month.

Action Fraud has said criminals are using the NHS COVID Pass “as a way to target the public by convincing them to hand over money, financial details and personal information.”

“They are sending imitation text messages, emails and making phone calls pretending to be from the NHS, and offering fake vaccine certificates for sale online and through social media.”

If you are contacted about your NHS COVID Pass, Action Fraid say:

Be alert to links and attachments in unexpected text messages or emails Do not respond to requests for money, passwords or financial details Challenge: Could it be fake? Use the official NHS COVID Pass website (see below)

The NHS COVID Pass is available to demonstrate your COVID-19 status either in a digital or paper format via the NHS App, the NHS website or by calling 119.

For information on how to get your free NHS COVID Pass, visit: gov.wales/nhs-covid-pass-prove-your-vaccination-status

What to do if you suspect you have been a victim of an NHS COVID Pass scam

If you receive a call and suspect it to be fraudulent, hang up. If you are suspicious about an email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk.

If you are suspicious about a text message, forward it to the number 7726, which is free-of-charge.

If you believe you are the victim of a fraud, please report this to Action Fraud as soon as possible by visiting actionfraud.police.uk or calling 0300 123 2040.

If you have any information relating to NHS COVID Pass or vaccine certificate fraud you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers online at covidfraudhotline.org or phone on 0800 587 5030.