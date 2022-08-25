A55 Holywell: Temporary roadblock lifted after flock of sheep moved from road

Traffic had to be stopped on the A55 near Holywell to “clear the road of animals.”

The road was blocked for a short time to remove a flock of sheep.

The road reopened at around 1pm though tailbacks remain.

Update 13:00 #A55 ⚠️ The animals have now been cleared off the carriageway and al lanes have been reopened in both directions. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/uASuviffjg — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 25, 2022

“Queueing traffic due to earlier animals in the road on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound at J32 A5026 (Holywell). Congestion to just after J33 (Northop). All lanes have been re-opened. Traffic was held until around 12:55.”

