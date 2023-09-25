A55 closed in both directions at Broughton following a collision
A collision has been reported on the A55 Westbound between J36A Broughton Retail Park and J36 Broughton.
Traffic Wales has said [at 7.12am] the road is currently closed in both directions due to the single vehicle collision.
A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to a collision, one vehicle involved on A55 both ways from J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange) to J36A (Broughton Shopping Park).”
Traffic cameras show eastbound traffic is being brought off at the Dobshill junction.
Location of the incident:
Traffic Wales initially said: “A55 Westbound J36A Broughton Retail Park – J36 Broughton. Reports of collision in the area.”
“Police are currently dealing with the incident. Please proceed with care” later updating their post on social media to state both the east and west bound carriageways have been closed.”
