A55 Chester: Police appeal after pedestrian dies following collision with HGV

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A55 near Chester.

The collision between a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a pedestrian occurred at just after 5 pm on Tuesday, 4 June on the A55 eastbound carriageway in Huntington.

Sadly, the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed in both directions between the A483 and the A51 junctions following the collision, the eastbound side remained shut for around 10 hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam, or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward to help with their enquiries into the circumstances.

Inspector Steve Griffiths said: “The A55 and surrounding areas will have been busy at the time of the collision, so we are urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward to assist us in establishing exactly what happened. The same goes for anyone who may have footage.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via Cheshire Police quoting IML 1839763.

[Photo: Aaran Lennox]