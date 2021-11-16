A483 to close for ‘quality checks’ on new road surface after drivers said it felt quite ‘bumpy’,

The A483 is set to close overnight to allow an inspection of the freshly laid road surface.

Wrexham.com has been inundated with people noting the new road surface on the ‘improved’ A483 has felt quite ‘bumpy’, and noticeably different from existing carriageway either end of the roadworks.

At the weekend Wrexham.com recorded the video alongside this article, and on Monday morning asked Welsh Government if they were aware of local concerns on the possibly undulating nature of the new road surface.

We asked if the roadway currently in use on a contraflow setup was the final version of the bypass works.

We also asked at what point is the roadway inspected and signed off, and did that process include checking it is to specification

Is there an issue? We have passed on your concerns over the ‘bumpy bypass’ works – and the A483 will close for inspection https://t.co/bRziKQ2W1O pic.twitter.com/EAeyr1YB77 — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) November 16, 2021

Welsh Government told us, “We are aware of reports of uneven surfacing on the A483 north-bound and quality checks will take place on Thursday, November 18 night to determine if further work is required.

“A full diversion will be in place between J5 and J7 north and southbound to allow these checks to take place. Contra flow traffic management will resume on the north bound carriageway before 6am on Friday, November 19.”

We have been assured of detail on whatever the outcome of that inspection concludes.

Top pic: Where the old meets the new.