A man has died following an incident on the A494 near Mold on Thursday
Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a stretch of the Mold bypass shortly before midday on Thursday.
The was shut closed the from the New Brighton roundabout to the Wylfa roundabout as while emergency dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “Shortly after 12pm yesterday (September 28th), we were in attendance to an incident on the A494 in New Brighton, Mold, where sadly, a man died at the scene.”
Providing further information, the spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious, the local Coroner's Office have been informed.
