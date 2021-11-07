A fundraising calendar showcasing the role of the regions canine crime fighters has gone on sale

A fundraising calendar showcasing the role of the regions canine crime fighters is now on sale.

Each month features one of the dogs from North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary Alliance in action.

The calendar shines the spotlight on the huge variety of work the dogs do, from supporting armed operations and chasing after criminals to searching for missing persons.

The Alliance Police Dogs are a collaboration between North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary to provide General Purpose, Firearms Support and Specialist Search Dogs to support their wide ranging policing activities – from tackling serious and organised crime to helping bring vulnerable people back to a place of safety.

All of the proceeds from the 2022 calendar will go towards Paws Off Duty – the North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary Dogs charity which was established in 2015.

The fund, established by PC Jackie Edwards from the Alliance Dog Section, was created to assist with the day to day costs of looking after the animals as they clock ‘off duty’ to retire. This includes the cost of veterinary expenses.

Police dogs usually retire from active service between the ages of 8 and 10 and are re-homed by handlers, or generous members of the public with no provisions to assist with their costs once they have retired.

The costs can be hard to manage when rehoming an older dog (no matter how much we love them) so Paws Off Duty, a registered charity, help provide funding towards each retired police dogs needs and veterinary treatment.

Chief Inspector Simon Newell, Head of Alliance Policing for Cheshire and North Wales Police said: “The calendar is always hugely popular and is a great way of boosting our funds due to its popular demand.

“Our K9’s dedicate their lives to looking after the public of North Wales and Cheshire and it’s only right that they have the best possible life after retirement.

“Once again we’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to Farm and Pet Place for selling the calendars on our behalf. We are extremely grateful for their continued support.”

When not striking attractive poses the Alliance Dog Section, which has 37 dogs, help with tracking for offenders, search open areas and buildings, provide a less lethal tactical option to support firearms deployments and help with the search for missing persons. Specialist search dogs within the unit are also trained to detect firearms, ammunition, cash and drugs.

The calendar, which are priced at £9.99, can be purchased at Farm and Pet Place stores and via their website https://www.farmandpetplace.co.uk/shop/products/pet/pet-gifts/gift-ideas/alliance-police-dog-calendar-donation.html