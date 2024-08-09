23-year-old man jailed for serious sexual and physical violence

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for serious sexual and physical violence against a woman.

Connor Tabner, listed as residing in HMP Berwyn, raped, sexually assaulted, strangled, and also coercively controlled his victim.

North Wales Police say Connor appeared at Mold Crown Court for sentencing today, Friday, August 9, after being found guilty of seven charges following a trial in June.

He was handed an extended sentence of 15 years in prison.

The offences happened over a seven-month period between 2022 and 2023.

The victim was subjected to violence and threats, and on one occasion, Tabner had placed a pillow over her face, leaving her unable to breathe whilst threatening to seriously harm her.

He also sexually assaulted her in public.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Deborah Jenkins said: “Tabner’s behaviour has left scars that are likely to remain with the victim forever.

“However, I sincerely hope today’s sentence goes some way in helping her find some closure and recovery, knowing he cannot bring harm to any other woman.

“I commend her courage for reporting these horrific offences and for her continued bravery throughout the investigation and the court process.

“We take every report of violence against women incredibly seriously and urge anyone who has experienced such behaviour to get in touch with us. You will be listened to and supported.

“Our focus is to protect women from people like Tabner.”