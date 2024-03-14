20MPH enforcement ‘will start from 18th March’ say GoSafe

GoSafe has confirmed that enforcement on new 20mph limit roads will start from 18th March 2024.

GoSafe say, “Following the introduction of a 20mph default speed limit in September 2023, we paused the process of considering new locations for 20mph enforcement which were 30mph prior to the legislation change. This was decided to allow the public to get used to the change, to collate data to understand any effect the change had on road safety and compliance with the law.”

“We continued to enforce our 20mph sites which were 20mph prior to September, following a pause whilst we confirmed the appropriate orders and signage were unaffected.”

GoSafe is a Partnership funded by a Welsh Government Grant. GoSafe is made up of the 22 Welsh Unitary Authorities, Welsh Government, four Welsh Police Forces and Her Majesty’s Court & Tribunal Service.

They added, “Thanks to additional funding from the Welsh Government, we were able to expand our engagement activity through dedicated Operation Ugain teams in January 2024. The teams have monitored nearly 25,000 vehicles in their first two months, of which 97% are not exceeding 25mph. Where speeding drivers did not wish to receive the engagement, they were prosecuted. In January and February 2024, 9 people were prosecuted.

“Six months following the legislation change, enforcement will now be considered in all areas where there is evidence of road safety risk. The first response to 20mph speeding concerns will still be to use Operation Ugain, but we will assess any emerging concerns in these areas as we do in any other speed limit from 18th March 2024.”

“The combination of engagement and enforcement has always been used by the partnership. Engagement is continually prioritised to support behaviour change to make our roads safer for everyone. Enforcement is used when it is justified and where engagement is not appropriate.

“Enforcement is always done in the right place, at the right time, for the right reason, to make our roads safer.

The public can now be confident that where they have concerns about speeding in their communities, that these areas will be reviewed and enforced, where appropriate.”

Assistant Chief Constable Trudi Meyrick, Roads Policing Lead for Wales said:

“Introducing enforcement in new 20mph areas is the next step of our engagement-led approach. We have continued to review driver behaviour and the response to the change in default speed limit, whilst engaging with communities across Wales with Operation Ugain.

“Enforcement will be used proportionately and fairly. We’ll continue to engage with people across Wales and we’re confident that a proportionate level of enforcement can now be used to keep us moving towards achieving safer roads.”