Wrexham Glyndwr University is holding an Open Day on September 8

The open day is designed to give prospective students a taste of what it’s like to study at Wrexham Glyndwr and a chance to learn much more about the wide variety of degree programmes available, what the campus has to offer as well as being able to meet with course staff and current students.

The university has a range of courses available at foundation, undergraduate and post graduate level, many of which can also be studied part-time. More than half of current Wrexham Glyndwr students study part-time and includes a wide-variety of age groups.

Ebony Banks (pictured) is a Hospitality, Tourism & Events Management student about to enter her final year at Wrexham Glyndwr. She said: “I came to an open day to find out more after reading about the course I was interested in online. I fell in love with the university.

“The lecturers are an amazing support and my course is really good because you also get to do the practical elements such as going to the venues you’ve chosen to use.

“I’ve become a much more confident person since joining Wrexham Glyndwr; there’s such a diverse range of people here that it was really easy to make lots of new friends and my grades have improved too.”

A number of talks are taking place at the Open Day plus the opportunity to tour the Regent Street campus which houses many of Wrexham Glyndwr’s Creative Arts courses.

Admissions Manager at Wrexham Glyndwr University, Andy Phillips said: “We still have availability across a range of subject areas for September so it’s not too late for anyone considering a career change or who is unsure if university is for them, to come and find out.

“The admissions team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions about the admissions process and advise on entry requirements. There’s something for everyone at Wrexham Glyndwr so make sure you come along on September 8 and find your future!”

Open Day runs from 10am – 2pm with last entry at 1pm. You can drop in throughout the day but don’t forget to check the list of talks and events so you don’t miss something that’s important to you. For more information or to book to attend the Open Day visit: wgu.ac.uk/908p.