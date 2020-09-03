Workplace safety measures ‘crucial to preventing spread of coronavirus’ says Economy Minister Ken Skates

Economy Minister Ken Skates has called on employers and workers to do all they can to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the workplace.

As more businesses reopen and people who cannot work from home return to work, the Minister has highlighted the importance of following the golden rules to help keep levels of the virus low in Wales.

He is urging everyone to wash their hands frequently and, wherever possible, keep a distance of two metres between them and their work colleagues or customers.

These are measures, which everyone can follow in their daily life.





Economy Minister Ken Skates said: “It’s absolutely vital everyone takes steps to protect themselves and others in the workplace – this includes maintaining a two metre physical distance wherever possible. These measures will help us to continue to keep coronavirus cases low in Wales.

“Employers and employees have taken action to ensure the safety of their workplaces and I want to thank them all for the steps they have put in place. However, I want to remind all businesses operating in Wales they are subject to specific legal requirements that are designed to help contain the virus. Failure to do so could lead to premises having to close.

“Coronavirus is extremely serious and it is still circulating. We must all do everything we can to stay safe in the workplace and support each other in doing so.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, however mild, should self-isolate and stay away from the workplace until they have had a test to protect their fellow workers and the wider public.

“Each and every one of us has an important role to play in keeping ourselves, our work colleagues and our clients and customers safe.”

Laws made by the Welsh Government require all businesses in Wales to take every reasonable action to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus on their premises.

To do so, the starting point is ensuring that their employees can maintain a two metre distance while they are at work.

However, the law acknowledges the challenges and impracticality of maintaining physical distancing in some settings.

The Welsh Government said that in those circumstances “it is particularly important for employers to take other measures to minimise face to face contact, such as erecting screens, rearranging furniture and other fittings or adopting one way systems.”

“Face coverings should also be worn in crowded or confined spaces where other measures aren’t practical.”

“Good hygiene is vital at all times and all surfaces and equipment should be cleaned regularly.

People should also continue to ensure they wash their hands regularly, cover their mouths when they cough and avoid touching their face or face covering.”

Andrew Farrow, Flintshire Council Chief Officer Planning, Environment and Economy said;

“Flintshire County Council Community and Business Protection Officers are available to offer advice to businesses on how to comply with the requirements of Covid 19 legislation. Our officers work with any businesses that we have had concerns raised about to ensure compliance with the legislation.”

“If any businesses wish to seek advice or if any members of the public have concerns about compliance at any Flintshire businesses they can contact our business advice line by phoning 01352 703399 or emailing covidbusinesscompliance@flintshire.gov.uk”