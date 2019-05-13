Work gets underway on new development project for international manufacturer in Hawarden

Construction firm Pochin’s has topped out on a new 33,000 sq ft unit for international manufacturer and distributor of commercial refrigeration, Staycold.

The facility, located at Hawarden Business Park in Flintshire, has been designed to bring all of Staycold’s functions under one roof, comprising 27,000 sq ft of warehouse space and 6,000 sq ft of office space.

Staycold’s investment has been supported by a Property for Business Development Grant (PBDG) from the Welsh Government.

Ed Jonas, managing director at Staycold, said: “Today marks an important step forward for the business. As a fast-growing international company, we knew we needed to create an environment that would not only support that growth, but would also impress visitors from the global beverage companies such as Heineken and Coca Cola whom we serve.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to do this in partnership with Pochin’s, who share our commitment to North Wales as a location of choice for major businesses in the UK.”

ASL Architects, SGI Consulting, Futureserv and RPS Group are partnered on the scheme, with Legat Owen and JLL as the retained agents.

Bob Nicholson, property director at Pochin’s, added: “There’s no doubt that Staycold will be a welcome addition to the advanced profile of the companies at Hawarden Business Park, and the local economy. The new HQ promises to deliver improved efficiencies for the business in a prime location at the heart of the Deeside Enterprise Zone. We look forward to handing over the facility to Staycold in the near future.”

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: “I am very pleased the Welsh Government is investing almost £1 million for the development of this important project on Hawarden Business Park.Staycold is yet another international company which is expanding and setting up its home in North Wales, with many being in Deeside, and clearly proving the area to be one of the UK’s top business locations. Once the new facility is fully operational it will create high-quality employment opportunities and provide a real economic boost to the region.”

Completion is expected in September 2019.