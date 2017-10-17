Work begins on making Buckley Common more secure in bid to prevent gypsy and traveller camps

Flintshire County Council say work has begun on to improving security at Buckley Higher Common following recent gypsy and traveller camps pitching up on the open ground.

Following a consultation with local residents and acting on feedback received the council drew up plans to improve security around the perimeter of the Common.

The work, which is likely to take six weeks, will involve the excavation of a shallow trench and bund around the perimeter of Higher Common, an overhead barrier to the car park and the placement of stone in specific locations.

Flintshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Housing, Councillor Bernie Attridge, said:

“I’m pleased to announce that work to make the Higher Common more secure from future gypsy and traveller camps is to start this week.

The local community asked us to improve the perimeter of the Common so that future incursions could not happen, we presented our plans for this work to the local community and there was a huge amount of support for them.

This work is a result of that consultation, a few things have been modified to reflect comments we received back but in the main attendees at the meeting were very supportive.”

Council officials were forced to apply for a court order during the summer to move a group of travellers from Buckley Common.

Around 20 caravans pitched up on the Common in July sparking fierce complaints from locals.