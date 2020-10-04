Witness appeal after ‘serious collision’ near Rhydtalog leaves four injured

Four people are reported to have been injured in a ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash near Rhydtalog on Sunday evening.

Police say the crash took place at 7pm on Sunday evening on the B5430 between Rhydtalog and the Moors Inn Crossroads.

The collision involved a maroon Vauxhall Cavalier and a silver Vauxhall Agila.

One person has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire and three others to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.





Four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

North Wales Police issued a statement appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, a spokesperson said:

“We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision at 1900hrs on 4th October, on the B5430 between Rhydtalog and the Moors Inn Crossroads.

Anybody in the area at the time who may have seen these vehicles or have dashcam footage are urged to call 101 quoting references Y14671.”