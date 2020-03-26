Coronavirus: Wing production to reduce at Airbus Broughton for the next three weeks

Airbus is reducing the production of wings at its Broughton site for three weeks in a bid to protect workers from coronavirus.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami had called on Airbus to give clear advice on how it will keep workers at the Broughton wing manufacturing site safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerns have also been raised to Deeside.com over the inability for workers to maintain social distancing at the site.

For some workers at Broughton the move means an extended Easter break of up to three weeks.

Airbus partially resumed production and assembly work in France and Spain on Monday, 23 March following a four day pause to implement “stringent health and safety measures.”

At the same time, operations in the UK, Germany and the US continued at normal rates as health and safety measures were introduced at those sites.

Airbus said this morning: “Based on the adapted ways of working which reflect the new health and safety measures, Airbus is continuing to evaluate its production flow.”

“In this context the wing plants in the UK and in Bremen, Germany, have reviewed the additional completed stock levels developed in the recent period and the immediate demand from the Final Assembly Lines as they resume partial operations.”

“As a result of that review, Airbus has decided to adapt the production activity in the wing plants for the next three weeks.”

“This means that the production and corresponding activities for support to production of the wing plants in Bremen, Filton and Broughton will be reduced, with an extended Easter holiday implemented at Broughton and Filton and a reduced working week at Bremen.”

Airbus has said the sites will remain open during this period and will continue to ensure wing deliveries to the final assembly lines.

And to receive materials and components from the supply chain, building and installation maintenance, critical administrative support and preparation for activity restart.

“Employees will continue to perform activities remotely via home-working where their activities are not directly related to the production activity being adapted.”